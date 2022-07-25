Police are searching for a man who knocked a young man to the ground with a coward's punch at Ballarat Street Mall. Video / Police Ten 7

Police are searching for a man who knocked a young man to the ground with a coward's punch at Ballarat Street Mall. Video / Police Ten 7

Queenstown police are searching for a man who dealt a coward's punch to a young man at Ballarat Street Mall this month.

The victim was out with friends when he was knocked unconscious by a punch to the side of the head by an attacker at 2am on July 9.

In a Ten 7 Aotearoa video posted by police, Sergeant Sam Oram said the victim had no interaction with the man before the assault and was lucky to be alive.

The victim had been making his way down the mall, play-fighting with a friend, when the suspect began to follow them.

The suspect then approached the victim from the side and punched him in the head.

"I could feel my head smash on the concrete ... it's just scary because I couldn't really remember it," the victim said in the video.

Oram said the suspect then "milled around" either out of concern or just to watch the situation unfold.

The victim's friends tried to intervene to prevent the suspect from leaving and there was an altercation, the sergeant said.

The suspect was then captured by CCTV footage running up Ballarat Mall, along Camp St and down Shotover St.

He is described as a European male, possibly in his early 20s, wearing a black jacket, baggy blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

"I know that family or friends, or even an ex-teacher, will know who he is and we are asking for them to come forward.

"If we don't catch up with this male he is going to go on and cause someone some serious harm," Oram said.

The victim, who was concussed, said he was hesitant to return to town in case a similar situation occurred, and if the police caught the person responsible it would be a relief for him and his family.

* Police: 0800 107-INFO.

-- lucy.wormald@odt.co.nz