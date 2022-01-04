Police spike fleeing driver and arrest youth after 50km Hawke's Bay highway joyride

A youth has been taken into custody near Waipawa after fleeing police for about 50 kilometres. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a youth on the side of a Hawke's Bay highway after a fleeing driver's high profile escapade through the region was brought to a halt by road spikes.

A police spokesman said the drama began when police were called to reports of a car being stolen from an address near the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle was spotted on State Highway 2 and police observed it in holiday traffic as it travelled through Pakipaki, Pekapeka and then Te Aute, eventually devising a plan to spike it.

Witnesses said the spikes burst two tyres on the car, which eventually came to a halt between Otane and Waipawa on the side of SH2, about 50km from where the car was stolen.

The police spokesman said a youth was arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.