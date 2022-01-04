Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Police spike fleeing driver and arrest youth after 50km Hawke's Bay highway joyride

Quick Read
A youth has been taken into custody near Waipawa after fleeing police for about 50 kilometres. Photo / NZME

A youth has been taken into custody near Waipawa after fleeing police for about 50 kilometres. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Police have arrested a youth on the side of a Hawke's Bay highway after a fleeing driver's high profile escapade through the region was brought to a halt by road spikes.

A police spokesman said the drama began when police were called to reports of a car being stolen from an address near the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle was spotted on State Highway 2 and police observed it in holiday traffic as it travelled through Pakipaki, Pekapeka and then Te Aute, eventually devising a plan to spike it.

Witnesses said the spikes burst two tyres on the car, which eventually came to a halt between Otane and Waipawa on the side of SH2, about 50km from where the car was stolen.

The police spokesman said a youth was arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.