Four young offenders - one aged just 7 - were arrested after attempting to steal from a shop in the Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Waikato police have arrested a group of four children - one aged only seven - after they attempted to steal from a shopping centre overnight.

In a statement, police said they were "shocked" to find the group - aged 7, 10, 11, and 12 - at the Chartwell Shopping Centre during an attempted break-in.

"Multiple alarm activations alerted police to the break-in at Chartwell at around 1am.

"Staff arrived to find the four children, aged seven, 10, 11 and 12 years old, at the scene holding stolen toys and other goods," a spokesperson said.

"The 11-year-old ran off after seeing police, however, staff chose not to follow him and stayed with the other three remaining youths.

"In his attempt to flee the boy has fallen approximately 8 metres to the ground injuring his arm."

Police found him shortly after and provided immediate first aid. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The children have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Police echoed an earlier plea for members of the community to assist in tackling the recent spate of burglaries and ram raids involving young offenders.

"It is important to note that resolving this type of youth offending is an issue that does not fall solely on police," a spokesperson said.

"This is a social and community issue and parents have a responsibility to know where their children are and to ensure they are safe.

"We need our communities to work alongside us and partner agencies to support and steer young people down a better path."

On Wednesday, Auckland police expressed concern about the recent spate of ram-raids across the country involving offenders - some as young as 11.

Counties Manukau police detective inspector Karen Bright said social media was a "motivator" for some offenders, following the dramatic ram raid at Ormiston Town Centre earlier this week.

Hours later, West Auckland's GAS Kaurilands was targeted by a group of eight offenders using four stolen vehicles. However, the shop was saved by a bollard.

On Thursday one of Auckland's most popular shopping malls also became the latest retail location to have been hit by thieves.

Police are investigating after offenders attempted to burgle the Sylvia Park shopping complex about 3.20am. They smashed a glass door and entered the complex in an effort to steal jewellery.

On Sunday five people were taken into custody and a large amount of stolen property recovered in Auckland after patrolling officers in Grey Lynn noticed the front door of a dairy on Williamson Ave was damaged.

Hearing police outside, three people ran out of the store holding hammers and got into a waiting vehicle.

A 12-year-old female got in the driver's seat, police said.

The Police Eagle helicopter was in the area and quickly located the vehicle, maintaining observations until it exited the Southern Motorway at Mt Wellington.

After losing control in the wet conditions, the vehicle slid into a tree and came to a stop. Local units arrived and took all five occupants into custody.

There were no reports of injuries.

A large amount of stolen property was recovered from the vehicle including a duffel bag full of cigarettes.

Three people have been referred to Youth Aid following the incident.

Police have urged members of the public to report suspicious activity immediately via 111.