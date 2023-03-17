Police seize $40k cash, meth, guns in Gisborne, Tauranga organised crime operation

Police seized $40,000, 16g of methamphetamine and four firearms yesterday in Gisborne and Tauranga as part of Operation Kōtare, focused on gangs and organised crime.

Multiple search warrants were executed yesterday morning in both cities.

Methamphetamine and cash were located at the Gisborne address and four firearms were seized from a Tauranga address.

Three men have been arrested and charged with various charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of firearms.

“Methamphetamine causes huge amounts of harm in whānau and in communities, and gangs are involved in the distribution and supply of meth at every level,” Inspector Darren Paki said.

“Illegal firearms are also a commodity that gang members value and use to commit crimes of violence, and it is pleasing to see more firearms taken off the street so that members of our communities can feel safer.

“Operation Kōtare will continue to reduce the harm that gang members cause in communities through their actions of supplying methamphetamine and committing acts of violence.

“We are totally committed to keeping our communities safe by disrupting and preventing gang harm.”

Paki said police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

You can make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on the non-emergency phone number 105, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org