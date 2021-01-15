Police seeking Pania Waaka in relation to Wellington homicide investigation

Pania Waaka, 35, is being sought by police. Photo / NZ Police

Police homicide investigators need help locating Pania Waaka in relation to the death of 33-year-old Rau Tongia last month.

Waaka was believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui, and Hastings areas, police said in a statement.

It is thought the 35-year-old may have information that police can use in relation to the Tongia investigation.

Anyone with information police could use to find her is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

Tongia was found dead in Karori, Wellington, on December 20.

Police were called to a property on Percy Dyett Dr, Karori, after the man's family found him at the Wellington home.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said at the time they were following strong lines of inquiry and working towards finding those responsible.

"A scene guard remains in place at the Percy Dyett Drive property while police, alongside ESR, examine the scene," he said.

He also confirmed police had attended a disorder incident at the property at 1.25am on Sunday.

"Inquiries into this incident are forming part of the ongoing investigation into Mr Tongia's death," he said.

"The community can expect to see a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as we seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses."

Wescott said last month they were speaking with several people in relation to the incident.