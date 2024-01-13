Police seeking missing man last seen in Middlemarch

Blair was last seen in Middlemarch on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Police and family have concerns for a missing man who was last seen in Middlemarch on Friday evening.

Police today said they were appealing for the public’s help to locate 55-year-old Blair, and that they and his family had concerns for his wellbeing.

He is likely wearing a khaki long-sleeve shirt and work pants.

Police are also seeking sightings of his vehicle, a white Isuzu truck, registration GYA461, with Strathdale Honey written on the front.

Anyone who has seen Blair or his vehicle is urged to call Police on 111, quoting event number P057424815.