Police are seeking this man to assist with ongoing inquiries into an indecent assault in Ōtara. Photo / NZ Police

Police are seeking a man in connection with ongoing inquiries into an indecent assault in Ōtara on February 22.

“If you know who this man is, or have any information that will be able to assist our investigation, please get in contact with us,” police said.

Police can be contacted via their 105 phone service or using ‘Update my Report’ and referencing the case number 220223/6683.

You can also contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police ask anyone with information to get in contact and reference the case number 220223/6683. Photo / NZ Police