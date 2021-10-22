Police seeking armed robbers in Christchurch wearing masks and gloves

Masked robber holds up a Christchurch liquor store. Photo / Supplied

Two armed robbers are on the run after they held up a liquor store on Lincoln Rd in Christchurch.

The pair entered the shop on Thursday night at 9pm and threatened staff with a hammer and a baseball bat.

Second armed robber at Lincon Road liquor store. Photo / Police

The baseball bat was light in colour and with the word "combat" in black writing on it.

Police said one person was wearing a black bucket hat, a yellow high-vis vest over a long-sleeved hi-vis top, black shorts and camo leggings underneath.

Police want to identify armed robber on Lincon Road, Photo / Supplied

The second person was wearing a black T-shirt, with an image on the front which is possibly Hells Angels related and "New Zealand" on the back, and had a backpack.

Both were wearing black masks and black gloves.

Police are seeking any information to help identify the two offenders.