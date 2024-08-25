The Government backs down from giving final sign-off on fast-track approvals bill projects and Blockhouse Bay homicide scene examination continues in today's NZ Herald headlines.

Police are seeking an 18-year-old boy who went missing from The Gardens in Manurewa this morning.

Police said the boy, named Judge, was last seen at about 8.45am near the Auckland Botanic Gardens on Hill Rd.

Judge, who has down syndrome, was described as having brown eyes and sandy brown hair and was likely wearing grey tracksuit pants, a dark-coloured top and holding a red bag.

Police and his family had concerns for his wellbeing and urged anyone with information to call 111 and reference job number P059764282.