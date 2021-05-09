Police seek witnesses after Mercedes Benz crashes, spins 360 degrees on Auckland motorway

Police are seeking witnesses who saw a high-speed crash on Auckland's North Western Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking witnesses who saw a Mercedes Benz with the registration "SOBADD" crash at "high speed" on Auckland's North Western Motorway before spinning through 360 degrees.

Last night a white 2011 Mercedes Benz E63 was driving northwest at high speed on State Highway 16 between the Lincoln Rd on-ramp and Hobsonville Rd off-ramp.

It's understood the car was weaving in and out of traffic while driving at an "erratic high speed".

After taking the Hobsonville Rd off-ramp the Mercedes Benz crashed into the back of a white sedan before spinning 360 degrees and colliding with traffic.

A photo provided by police shows the rear wheel of the car came off.

The driver and passengers then allegedly ran from the scene, making their way down Hobsonville Rd towards Westgate Shopping Centre.

Police say the driver of the sedan is "extremely fortunate" they were not injured due to the speed of the collision.

However, damage to the car was extensive.

The driver wasn't found but police say they are following good lines of inquiry.

Anyone who saw the crash or the speeding Mercedes is being urged to come forward.

Police are asking those with information to call 105 or go online to www.police.govt.nz/105support and quote file number 210509/2750.