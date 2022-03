Michael Yewen, 50, was last seen on February 3. Photo / Supplied

Taupō police are looking for any information and sightings of 50-year-old Michael Yewen.



Yewen was last seen by family in Taupō on February 3 and police and his family hold concerns for his safety.



Taupō police are interested in any sightings of Yewen's black and white E Speed e-bike, similar to this one, since February 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105 and reference file number 220228/8304.



Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.