Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a shirtless man on a scooter in connection to two burglaries in the Whangamatā area over the weekend.

“Both incidents took place at neighbouring properties on Port Rd between 10pm on Friday 26 and 12.40am on Saturday 27,” police said.

Police said they believe the man pictured - who is barefoot, of solid build, balding but with long, thinning white hair and a bushy white moustache - will be able to assist their inquiries.

Police are seeking the public's help to identify this man in relation to two burglaries in Whangamatā over the weekend. Photo / NZ Police

“We are seeking the public’s help to identify him,” they said.

The man is pictured on a yellow and black mobility scooter.

Police ask anyone that knows the man or has information that could assist their enquiries to contact Sergeant Will Hamilton through 105 by quoting file number 240126/7410.