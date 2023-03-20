Police seek public’s help to find teen missing for two weeks

How West Auckland residents are faring after terrifying shooting, how many of us want dental care to be free and warnings as 200 US banks at risk in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How West Auckland residents are faring after terrifying shooting, how many of us want dental care to be free and warnings as 200 US banks at risk in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenage boy who has been missing for two weeks.

The 15-year-old Frederick, who is also known as Ricky, was reported missing on March 14, a police spokesperson said.

Frederick, also known as Ricky, has been missing for over two weeks. Photo / NZ Police

He was last seen by his family on March 10 in the Papakura area.

“Police have been making enquiries as to his whereabouts but are now asking for help from members of the public.

“Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Police on 105, or via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230314/8782.”