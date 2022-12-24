Nicole Hunter, 49, is missing from the Stoke, Nelson area. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for a 49-year-old Nelson woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Nicole Hunter has gone missing from the Stoke area and police are seeking sightings from the public.

“She was last seen wearing an orange dress and blue jeans. She wasn’t wearing any shoes at the time,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police and her family have concerns for her safety.”

It is thought that Hunter could still be in the Nelson area or as far away as the Marlborough District.