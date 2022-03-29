Aria Bridger was last seen in Grafton on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Aria Bridger was last seen in Grafton on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Police are hoping the public can help locate a 13-year-old Auckland girl who has been missing since last week.

Aria Bridger was last seen in Grafton on Thursday.

Police released a photo of her this afternoon, saying they have concerns for her wellbeing.

The teen, from the central Auckland area, was last seen wearing a red tracksuit, purple shoes and a black backpack.

Authorities have asked anyone who spots her to call 111 immediately. Information on her whereabouts can also be shared by calling 105 and quoting file number 220324/9994.