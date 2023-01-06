Police are seeking the public’s help after a meter reader was seriously injured, and his car set alight in the Waikato yesterday. Photo / File

Police want the public’s help investigating an incident where a meter reader was found seriously injured, his car was stolen and found on fire in the Waikato yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Oliver St in Kihikihi about 4.35pm Thursday where the man was found with serious head injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

He was carrying out meter readings on the street before he was injured and taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The man’s car, a red Daihatsu Terios, was stolen from Oliver St and found on fire about 16km away on Kawhia Rd near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

Police want the public's help with sightings of this red Daihatsu Terios which was stolen and set alight after the owner, a meter reader, was found with serious head injuries on Oliver St, Kihikihi on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Police believe whoever stole the vehicle may also have been responsible for the meter reader’s injuries.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen [the Daihatsu] between 4.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, January 5,” Sunders said.

Police said another car was a vehicle of interest, a silver Nissan Primera.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle at any time on January 5.”

Police say this silver Nissan Primera is a vehicle of interest. Photo / Supplied

Police asked for any security camera or dashcam footage from around Oliver St, where scene examinations were underway.

The police’s specialist search group were helping with investigations.

Anyone with footage or information that could assist police with the investigation was asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online, quoting file number 230105/8487.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



