The damaged vehicles. Photo / NZ Police

Wairarapa police are seeking CCTV footage after a house was deliberately set on fire in the middle of the night.

The blaze broke out on Tait Place in Carterton between the hours of midnight on Sunday and 1am Monday March 14 and caused extensive damage to two cars parked in the driveway and the exterior of the house.

"It could have been much worse if the fire had not been attended to quickly," a police spokesperson said.

Luckily no one was home at the time of the fire but the circumstances are still undetermined.

"We are seeking the assistance of the local community, specifically in the streets surrounding Tait Place to help us with any CCTV on the night, between 10pm and 1:30am," the spokesperson continued.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who noted or recorded any suspicious activity around this location on the night or in the nights leading up to the fire."

Anyone with information should contact 105 quoting file number 220315/7519, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.