Police seek help finding missing West Auckland man Dylan Bradford

West Auckland man Dylan Bradford, 34, has been reported missing after he was last seen on September 23.

Police have asked for help finding missing West Auckland man Dylan Bradford, saying they’re concerned about the 34-year-old’s welfare and safety.

Someone matching Bradford’s description was captured on security footage walking up Don Buck Rd towards Red Hills Rd, past Massey High School about 11.40pm on Saturday, September 23.

Bradford was last seen wearing a black jacket and able Adidas tear-away track pants.

Bradford is medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on his right elbow and left forearm, police said.

“Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and safety,” a spokesperson for police said.

“Anyone who knows where Dylan is, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185.

“Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”







