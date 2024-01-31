Winston Peters and Judith Collins jet to Australia, new documentary a wake-up call for Piha and a bright prediction for Auckland’s CBD in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Getty Images / Parliament TV / NZHerald

Police continue to investigate the homicide of a Palmerston North man in August last year and are now seeking a unique beanie as an item of interest.

Dayne Rademakers, 36, was located at an address on Clyde Cres, Roslyn, at 4am on August 21 last year with fatal stab wounds.

He died in hospital an hour after he was stabbed.

His obituary described him as a “kind soul with a wonderfully cheeky sense of humour” who was a loving father, brother and uncle.

Police are now seeking to locate a distinctive camo-patterned beanie with built-in light on the front in relation to the investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald said after a number of inquiries, the beanie has become an item of interest.

The distinctive camo-patterned beanie has built-in lights on the front. Photo / NZ Police

“It may have been discarded around the time of Mr Rademakers death and we are interested to hear from anyone with information”.

Police said the beanie was possibly stolen in the weeks leading up to Rademakers death.

“We are continuing to work hard to get answers for Mr Rademakers family and provide them with a sense of closure,” said Heald.

Police ask anyone with information to pass it on to the investigation team by calling 105 and quoting file number 230821/7290.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org