“Additionally, we would like to hear from anyone who saw any vehicles or who was in a vehicle around the surrounding areas at that time,” police said.

Police said it was likely that the vehicle that struck the pedestrian would have damage to either the front or driver’s side.

The Levin woman hit by a car while walking her dog near Levin on Sunday is still in Palmerston North Hospital.

Anyone with information that could help police inquiries is asked to call 105 and reference event number 241103/7573.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A family spokesperson said the woman had no recollection of the incident. Two motorists found her and called emergency services about 5.20pm. They also used her phone to contact her husband, who was on the scene soon after.

She was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by Hato Hone St John in a serious condition and underwent a six-hour operation for a broken femur.

She is waiting to be transferred to either Auckland or Wellington for further operations.

The family spokesperson said the woman had been through a “hell of an” ordeal and would have a long road to recovery.

They hoped witnesses might come forward, or someone with camera footage of cars in the area at the time.

“Hopefully someone knows something.”

A motorist on the scene soon after emergency services had arrived said there were clear tyre marks leading to where the woman was being treated.

He understood she had been walking on the opposite side of the road to the car, suggesting the vehicle had crossed the centre line.