Police are looking for two people allegedly responsible for a stabbing in Christchurch city. Photo / NZME

Police are looking for two people allegedly responsible for a stabbing in Christchurch city.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Madras St near Bealey Ave at around 10.30pm on Sunday.

The victim was assessed and treated by paramedics, while police searched the area for two alleged offenders.

A police spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.