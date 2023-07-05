Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hastings store and injured the owner on Tuesday.
A police statement said that a man entered a store on Fitzroy Ave about 7.30pm, showed a weapon and demanded money.
“He allegedly took the cash register and then fled, getting into a red/maroon four-door sedan and leaving the area,” the statement said.
“The store owner suffered minor injuries during the incident and was understandably very shaken by what had occurred.”
A screen capture from CCTV footage at the Cornwall Park store supplied to police shows the man holding what appears to be a hatchet.
Police asked any anyone who recognised the man or his distinctive clothing to come forward and speak with them.
“You can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting 230704/8865. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”