Cooper Hunter Mulford, 5, is believed to be with his mother. Photo / Supplied

Police are looking for a woman who is believed to have taken off with her 5-year-old son in breach of a parenting order.

Kara Blair, 37, is currently in breach of the interim order, made by the Family Court, police said.

They are searching for her and Cooper Hunter Mulford, 5.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they know where Blair and Cooper might be.

Kara Blair, 37. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220304/1982.