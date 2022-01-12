Police looking for missing Whangārei man Kukama Waa want dashcam footage from vehicles that travelled through the Pipiwai area on January 5.

Police looking for missing Whangārei man Kukama Waa want dashcam footage from vehicles that travelled through the Pipiwai area on January 5.

Police carrying out a search around Pipiwai for missing Whangārei man Kukama Waa are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who travelled through the Pipiwai area on January 5 in the hope it may provide some clues.

The last confirmed sighting of Waa, who is hearing impaired and also has physical and intellectual impairments, was in bush area near Pipiwai on the morning of January 5.

Despite days of extensive searches by a large team of search and rescue crews in the wider Pipiwai bush area, Waa is still missing.

Police are following up a possible sighting of Waa on the afternoon of January 5, where a person has reported seeing him walking south on Pipiwai Road, just south of the Pipiwai township.

Police are appealing for any motorists with dash cam footage who travelled on Pipiwai Road between 4pm – 6pm on Wednesday, January 5, to check their dashcam footage for any sightings of a man matching Waa's appearance.

''We know that forestry workers and trucks frequent this area and we are particularly appealing for any truck drivers or forestry vehicles which may have been in the area on January 5 and have dash cam footage,'' police said.

Anyone with footage which may assist our investigation is asked to upload it here using this link: https://opwaa.nzpolice.org/

Anyone with any information or possible sightings of Kukama Waa is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 220106/6085.