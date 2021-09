Stephanie-Rose was last seen near her Pukete home. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for an eight-year-old girl in Hamilton.

Stephanie-Rose was last seen near her home in Pukete around 6pm on Tuesday.

She was wearing a blue hoodie and black shorts.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts is urged to call 111, quoting event number P048094719.