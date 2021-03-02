Police searching for 'dangerous' man, some north Auckland residents told to stay indoors

Sean Broderick, 53, is consider a dangerous man and is wanted by police. Photo / Supplied

Residents are being told to stay inside as police search for a wanted man in Paremoremo, Auckland.

Sean Broderick, aged 53, is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police say.

Police found Broderick this morning near Greenhithe Wharf but he jumped into the water to evade officers and swam to Paremoremo near Buckleys Track and Ngarahana Ave.

Police, including the Eagle helicopter and dogs, are trying to find him.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 111, or anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 105, quoting 210129/1368, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.