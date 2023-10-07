Craig McDowall, 55, from Mt Wellington, was last seen in September. Photo / NZ Police

Craig McDowall, 55, from Mt Wellington, was last seen in September. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Police are asking for help to find missing Auckland man Craig McDowall.

The 55-year-old from Mt Wellington has been missing almost a month.

Police said McDowall’s family last saw him in mid-September, were very concerned “and want to know that he is okay”.

Attempts to find him had not been successful, and police said he could be anywhere in Auckland “or further”.

Police asked for anyone who has seen McDowall in that time, or knows where he is, to call them on 105, and quote the reference number 231006/6020.

- RNZ