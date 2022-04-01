Police have issued an arrest warrant for David Tuitupou, 24, in relation to a shooting in central Auckland last month. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating a shooting incident in which six people were injured in Sandringham last month.

It's dubbed "Operation Grizzly" and police are appealing for the public's assistance in locating David Tuitupou.

A warrant for the 24-year-old's arrest has been issued for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

Tuitupou is actively avoiding police and is known to have ties across Auckland. He is specifically known to frequent the Mount Roskill and Bucklands Beach areas.

Anyone who sees Tuitupou should call police on 111, and anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105 quoting: Operation Grizzly

Six people received injuries during the gun fight on Sandringham Rd Extension, central Auckland.

St John transported five people to hospital and one other person admitted themself.

Officers were called to the scene near the Wesley Community Centre about 10.30pm on March 11 to reports of multiple shots fired.

The injuries were not life-threatening, but the victims received ongoing treatment at hospital.