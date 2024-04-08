Auckland police are searching for a girl missing for the second time in two days, asking the public for any information or sightings.
Nga-Hou-E-Whā was last seen in Māngere yesterday afternoon, police said.
She went missing on Saturday as well. Police issued a press release then saying she had gone missing from her Mt Wellington home. She was believed to have been meeting someone.
Since she went missing again, she was wearing a light-blue tie-dyed long-sleeve top, dark blue or black track pants, and black and white Addidas shoes, police said.
She was riding a pink and gold pushbike with a brown basket and carrier tray, similar to one a photograph police provided.
Police believed she could be anywhere in Auckland.
“Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing and want to see her return home safely,” a spokeswoman said.
People with any information on her whereabouts were asked to call police immediately on 111 and reference file number 240406/8377.