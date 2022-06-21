William's appearance may have changed since he disappeared. Photo / Supplied

Police are looking for a 16-year-old Wellington boy who has been missing since Monday.

William was last seen in Kilbirnie on the evening of June 20.

He is described as about 6'1" (1.8m) tall, of slim-average build, and with dark hair. However, his appearance may have changed.

Police and his family have concerns for his safety.

He may be in the Wellington or Nelson/Marlborough areas.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 105 and quote event number P050988984.