Police are seeking the help of the public to find a missing elderly woman who has dementia.

Ina, 61, was reported missing from her residence in Paraparaumu Beach and was last seen yesterday evening, on foot, in the clothing shown in the photograph.

“Police, Ina’s family and those at her residence have concerns for her safety,” a spokesperson said.

The police search, assisted by Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) and a police drone, is focused on the Waikanae Beach and estuary area.

Police are seeking the help of the public to find missing 61-year-old Ina, who has dementia. Photo / NZ Police

Police ask any residents in those areas to check around their properties.

“If you have seen her or have any information as to her whereabouts, please call police on 111 and quote event number P057367814.″