Police scramble after North Dunedin gun sighting

A police vehicle at the intersection of North Rd and Pentland St in Dunedin. Photo / Linda Robertson

Armed police have scrambled to a possible firearm incident in Dunedin for the second time today.

Police units with armed officers are stationed around Pentland St in North East Valley, which has been blocked off.

Armed officers are also in place in nearby Selwyn St.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified that a person had been seen “with what may have been a firearm” in the area.

“Police are yet to substantiate the report and enquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier today a 27-year-old man was arrested after armed police locked down a central Dunedin street responding to a “potential firearms incident”.

A squad of five armed officers was seen entering a Heriot Row address at around 11.15am and a man was led away.

An air rifle had been seized and the man was charged with breaching bail. Further charges were likely, police said.