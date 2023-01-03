Pearl, 8, and Lily, 10, were taken in breach of a parenting order on December 24, 2022. Photo / NZ Police





The young girls taken by a woman in breach of a parenting order have been found in Auckland, police say.

The police overnight put out an urgent appeal for help to find the two girls, Lily, 10, and Pearl, 8. A woman accused of taking the girls in breach of the order is due to appear in Wellington District Court this morning. A police officer approached media gathered for the hearing and said the two girls had since been located.

Police say the children were taken on Christmas Eve, and - before being located - had last been seen at 11pm on Monday, January 2, at a South Auckland petrol station.

The Toyota Camry in which they were travelling was seen again on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, in New Plymouth, before a woman wanted in relation to their disappearance was found alone in Wellington that night.

She was arrested about 9.45pm, and has allegedly refused to tell the police where the girls are. The woman is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today at 10am, charged with breaching a parenting order.

Police are seeking sightings of this Toyota Camry, registration CLR45, in relation to the disappearance of Pearl, 8, and Lily, 10. Photo / NZ Police

The police searched vehicles parked in central Wellington but they believed Pearl and Lily could have been anywhere between Auckland and the capital.

Speaking from outside Parliament in Wellington yesterday, the woman said in a social media video that it was her hope to see Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern or at least that she would see her.

”There is an extreme problem that I have and I have tried going to many levels but it’s not working. So it’s my humble petition that I get to see her ... I have driven all this way, it has almost taken me 24 hours and without going into too much detail, please Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, we need you.”







