Police stopped more than 4000 drivers at checkpoints and on traffic stops in Wellington city between 4pm on December 31 and 11am on January 1. Photo / Jason Dorday

By RNZ

Police caught 29 people drunk driving in Wellington over New Year’s Eve, and say even one is an “unacceptable” risk.

Police stopped more than 4000 drivers at checkpoints and on traffic stops in Wellington city between 4pm on 31 December and 11am on 1 January and found 29 tested over the breath alcohol limit.

Acting District Commander Inspector Wade Jennings said of the 29, eight were caught between 7am and 10am on New Year’s Day.

“It’s quite frankly an unacceptable decision to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car, as you immediately put yourself, your passengers, and other road users at risk,” Jennings said.

Drivers should be aware they could still be drunk the morning after drinking, he warned.

Even after sleeping and eating, people could still be over the limit.

Jennings said motorists could be pulled over by police anywhere and at any time this summer, and he called on drivers to “make a conscious decision to not drive after drinking”.