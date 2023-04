There has been a serious crash in Havelock North, police say.

There has been a serious crash in Havelock North, police say.

Police are responding to a serious crash between a car and a truck at Waimarama Road and Te Mata Mangateretere Road in Havelock North.

They were notified of a crash at around 11.50am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and traffic management has been put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager were attending.