Police responding to multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway

A multi-vehicle crash just before the St Lukes off-ramp on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway is blocking all lanes. Photo / NZTA

Emergency services are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway.



The crash, just before the St Lukes Rd off-ramp, was reported to police at 6.40pm.



There are not reported to be any serious injuries, but the crash has blocked all lanes and there are significant traffic delays.



Motorists are asked to be patient and follow the directions of emergency services staff.