Police and emergency services at the scene in Riccarton. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Police and emergency services at the scene in Riccarton. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Police have responded to an emergency incident in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton tonight after reports of shots being fired.

“Police received a report of a person hearing what they believed to be shots fired on Broadbent St, Riccarton about 7.10pm,” police said.

“Police are making inquiries and are yet to substantiate the report.”

In an update, police said officers have been stood down and nothing of concern has been found.

A witness at the scene said at least six police cars responded to the scene.

A resident has posted on Facebook asking: “Did anyone hear the loud bangs around Clarence Street and Elizabeth Streets?”

Another asked, “What’s going on down Peverel Street/Matipo Street? There [are] cops parked all over both streets.”











