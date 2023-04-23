Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police respond to emergency incident in Christchurch after reports of ‘shots fired’

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police and emergency services at the scene in Riccarton. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Police and emergency services at the scene in Riccarton. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Police have responded to an emergency incident in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton tonight after reports of shots being fired.

“Police received a report of a person hearing what they believed to be shots fired on Broadbent St, Riccarton about 7.10pm,” police said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

“Police are making inquiries and are yet to substantiate the report.”

In an update, police said officers have been stood down and nothing of concern has been found.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A witness at the scene said at least six police cars responded to the scene.

A resident has posted on Facebook asking: “Did anyone hear the loud bangs around Clarence Street and Elizabeth Streets?”

Another asked, “What’s going on down Peverel Street/Matipo Street? There [are] cops parked all over both streets.”


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.



Latest from New Zealand