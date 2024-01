Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after almost nine years, North Korea has supplied Russia with missiles and El Nino is expected to lash NZ this summer.

Tauranga police are responding to a sudden death at an address in Bethlehem this evening.

Emergency services were called to Aria View about 6.15pm Sunday.

Officers blocked the street and were seen at a house along with Hato Hone St John.

The Herald has approached police for comment.

Officers responding to a sudden death blocked the street and were seen at a house along with Hato Hone St John. Photo / Cameron Avery