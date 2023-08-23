Police on the scene on Off Broadway Motel in Epsom. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched an investigation into a sudden death at an Auckland motel at which a person covered in blood was seen escorted from earlier this evening.

Around 7:25pm, emergency services responded to reports that one person had serious injuries at the Off Broadway Motel on Alpers Avenue in the suburb of Epsom.

The person died at the scene.

Police confirmed they have one person in custody who is assisting them to determine the circumstances of the death.

Detectives in white coveralls on Alpers Ave, Epsom, following a sudden death incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward





A witness on the scene told the Herald the police came rushing into the motel complex before being seen questioning a shirtless man “with blood all over his body”.

“They’re not allowing anyone on the first floor,” she said.

“They have got the detectives downstairs underneath the car park and, we had police downstairs in the car park like walking around investigating.”

She understands the man police were investigating has since been removed from the premises.

A scene guard is in place, a police spokesperson said.

Police are investigating a sudden death at the Off Broardway Motel. Photo / Hayden Woodward



