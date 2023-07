Police are responding to a serious crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway near Waiohiki. Photo / File

Police are responding to a serious crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway near Waiohiki. Photo / File

Police are responding to a serious crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway near Waiohiki.

The road, State Highway 2 near the Links Rd SH50 roundabout, has been closed.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

“Further information will be provided when available,” a spokeswoman for police said.

The police Serious Crash Unit has been notified of the incident.