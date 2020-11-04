Police respond to report of suspicious package at Christchurch Airport

Police were called to a bomb scare at Christchurch Airport today.
Emergency services were called to the incident near the DHL on Robin Man Place.
A police spokeswoman said nothing of concern was found.
They said airport staff are now handling the incident.
