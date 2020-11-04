Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police respond to report of suspicious package at Christchurch Airport

Quick Read

Photo / NZH

NZ Herald

Police were called to a bomb scare at Christchurch Airport today.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the DHL on Robin Man Place.

A police spokeswoman said nothing of concern was found.

They said airport staff are now handling the incident.

Read More