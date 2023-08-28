Flaxmere cordons lifted, school lockdown ends after unconfirmed report of person with firearm

Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead School was under a lockdown after reports of a person nearby had a firearm. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cordons and a school lockdown in Flaxmere have lifted just over 40 minutes after police responded to a report of a person with a firearm.

Police went to a residential property on Wilson Rd, a police spokeswoman said in an earlier statement.

The spokeswoman said a cordon had been established and a nearby school had been advised to lockdown.

In an updated statement on Monday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said cordons have been stood down at the address and the school has been advised the lockdown can be lifted.

“The report of a firearm has not been verified at this stage and Police are conducting a search warrant at the address and speaking with those involved,” the statement said.

Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead School, which is about 100 metres from Wilson Rd, entered a lockdown which was lifted after just over 40 minutes.

Principal Tineka Tuala Fata confirmed in a statement through social media that the lockdown had been lifted.

“Lockdown has been lifted. All of the tamariki are safe and well: out in the playground for some fresh air,” the statement said.