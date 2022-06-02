Police research: 'Unconscious bias' a 'scapegoat' for not addressing racism

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / George Heard

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A high-level police research paper says use of the term "bias" has become a "scapegoat for not addressing racism directly".

Police today released the paper along with several other documents, outlining work done over the past year to study inherent bias, racism and use of discretion in the force.

The work, called Understanding Policing Delivery (UPD) programme, was announced by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in March last year.

It comes off the back of years of debate about systemic racism within the police force, with Māori and Pasifika disproportionately affected at every level of the justice system.

The latest police data shows on a per capita basis Māori are more than seven times more likely than Pākehā to be on the receiving end of police force - a statistic replicated in multiple reports.

Even taking into account offender proceedings, in 2020 Māori were 30 per cent more likely to have force used against them.

Former police commissioner Mike Bush admitted there was "unconscious bias" within the police, and he set about a range of strategies to address it.

However, he declined to use the term "racism".

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / George Heard

Coster told NZME today part of the research was to properly establish the terms and parameters as up until now the debate had largely been "people talking past each other".

The research is led by an independent panel of academics, researchers, and community leaders and led by longterm justice reform advocate Tā Kim Workman.

The papers have not revealed any major findings, or even actions about how tackle the issues. Two reviews of local and international research have been completed, which have informed the panel's approach.

The literature review found that "'bias' has become a scapegoat for not addressing racism directly and the literature shows that the New Zealand Police and the criminal justice system have been uncomfortable with racism and the legacy of imperialism".

It said "a legacy of eurocentrism, neoliberalism and white supremacy" had become a "core component of policing delivery and the criminal justice system".

"These negative impacts have shown that anyone who does not fit into the colonial ideal of Pākehā hetero-patriarchy seem more likely to be harmed by the New Zealand Police."

Police Minister Poto Williams. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The authors acknowledged police efforts to increase diversity in staffing but called for marginalised and vulnerable communities to be in high-level positions of power to "design and implement frameworks, policies and practices that reflects the current intersectional diversity of Aotearoa and to keep communities safer".

The authors say by addressing racism and historical traumas left by colonisation within police framework and design, policing by consent and legitimacy may be able to be accepted by the public after a "period of accountability".

When asked if police should stop using the term "unconscious bias" and instead "racism", Police Minister Poto Williams said that was up to police themselves.

"For me, personally, as a Pacific person, I know that we disproportionately feature in the in the statistics.

"I applaud the work that the police are doing, recognising that Māori and Pacific are disproportionately in the system, and I think that's a good thing."

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson, who has called out police over racism in the past, said they had come a long way.

"They might not come out and explicitly say it, and I understand why.

"But I know that past leadership has accepted that and that's why there's been, in my view, a change not only in the police but that relationship.

"Unconscious bias is a word that has been accepted, right across the spectrum.

"Some of us are more direct. For people like me, it's a lot clearer because, you know, we've seen racism. I've seen it all my life.

"I've admired the changes the different commissioners have brought in over the last few years so no I don't see that it is racist at all now."

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Coster said the research was important and had been welcomed by staff.

"Normally [ the debate] looks like some who have concerns about the way policing is done having a perspective and then frontline police officers having their perspective."

It would be "difficult" but "vitally important for police saying that we're able to enjoy the trust of all our community", he said.