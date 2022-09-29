The police boat and the ferry. Photo / Supplied

Passengers on Wellington's new electric ferry were rescued by a police boat after the ferry lost power.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald the Ika Rere had run out of battery in the harbour and all passengers on board were transferred to the police boat.

They were then escorted back to Queen's Wharf, and the police boat went back out to help tug the ferry back to port.

Police at the wharf. Photo / Supplied

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the boat was on its way back to Queen's Wharf from Days Bay when the power issue began.

"The skipper got it to a safe spot and put the anchor down."

Luckily the police were already in the harbour so the operation was a swift one.

"Everyone was safe on board, just a bit of a delay getting into town," Nalder said.

The ferry was launched in March of this year after lengthy Covid-19 delays. It was originally supposed to launch in the middle of 2020, then in September 2021, however the pandemic delayed the project and subsequent sea trials.

The Herald has contacted Greater Wellington Regional Council for further information.