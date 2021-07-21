Police report suggested no family violence charges be laid against officer, jury hears

A police officer is standing trial at Auckland District Court. Photo / File

A 2009 report by police following an investigation into family violence allegations made against an officer concluded that no charges should be laid due to "insufficient evidence", a jury has heard.

A detective senior sergeant who in 2017 investigated the police officer - now on trial for charges of historical family violence - said she could not find any statements made by him at the time allegations were first raised by his ex-wife in 2009.

"The report says [the police officer] was spoken to but there was no summary of what he said and no statement stored anywhere that I could find," Megan Goldie told a jury today at Auckland District Court.

But under cross-examination defence counsel Mark Ryan produced his client's statement from 2009.

He said the 2009 police report concluded that there was no public interest to prosecute the officer, and accompanying legal opinion said no charges should be laid.

The officer is standing trial for a string of charges relating to violence against his ex-wife and child cruelty against his former stepson, who have both given evidence in court. Some charges date back some 18 years ago.

His ex-wife said she had been kicked while she was pregnant and dragged by her hair among a raft of violent episodes that occurred over their seven-year marriage.

In her evidence today Goldie said she became involved in the case in 2017 after she was alerted to an incident at the officer's home with his current partner.

Neither he or his partner wanted to give statements on the incident, she said, but a neighbour did.

She was then advised that the officer was subject to an investigation by Oranga Tamariki in relation to a son he shares with his ex-wife.

After hearing allegations made by his ex-wife, an investigation was authorised.

The officer was charged in January 2018.

Goldie's evidence marked the end of the Crown case.

The defence will begin calling evidence this afternoon.

In his opening remarks, defence counsel Mark Ryan suggested his client's ex-wife raised the allegations with police in 2017 because the pair were going through a custody battle over their son.

The trial before Justice Pippa Sinclair has been set down for three weeks.