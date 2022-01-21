Police report reckless driving at gang-related tangi on North Shore

The large funeral procession at Schnapper Rock Cemetery this afternoon. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Police say a gang-related tangi on the North Shore has been marred by dangerous driving and hostile behaviour.

The large funeral procession was heading from Beach Haven to Schnapper Rock Cemetery this afternoon.

Auckland police said they were monitoring driver behaviour at the procession.

"Disappointingly, we are already seeing instances of reckless driving, endangering other road users, as well as hostile behaviour towards police staff monitoring the procession.

"We want to reassure the public that we take this behaviour extremely seriously and will be taking enforcement action where offenders can be identified."

Police said officers would be capturing footage from the tangi to enable identification of any offenders.

"We would also like to hear from any members of the public who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage showing possible criminal offending."



• Police say anyone with information can call 105.