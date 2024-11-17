Police have released a new photo of missing Porirua man Graham Russell Smith who was reported missing on the evening of Sunday 10 November, after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway. Photo / Supplied

Police have released a new photo of missing Porirua man Graham Russell Smith who was reported missing on the evening of Sunday 10 November, after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

The search for an elderly man missing for a week made no progress over the weekend, police say.

Graham Russell Smith, 77, was last seen near Porirua on November 10. He was reported missing after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.

Police said no new leads have been found in the past couple of days.

“Police are now asking anyone who was on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkways last Sunday afternoon from 4pm onwards to contact us and describe where you went,” they said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.