Police renew call for help finding missing man Graham Russell Smith

RNZ
Police have released a new photo of missing Porirua man Graham Russell Smith who was reported missing on the evening of Sunday 10 November, after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway. Photo / Supplied

The search for an elderly man missing for a week made no progress over the weekend, police say.

Graham Russell Smith, 77, was last seen near Porirua on November 10. He was reported missing after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.

Police said no new leads have been found in the past couple of days.

“Police are now asking anyone who was on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkways last Sunday afternoon from 4pm onwards to contact us and describe where you went,” they said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“Even if you did not see anyone matching Graham’s description, rescuers are hoping to narrow down potential areas of interest.

“If you can help, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.”

Last week police released an image from CCTV footage they said showed what he was last seen wearing.

