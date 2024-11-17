By RNZ
The search for an elderly man missing for a week made no progress over the weekend, police say.
Graham Russell Smith, 77, was last seen near Porirua on November 10. He was reported missing after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.
Police said no new leads have been found in the past couple of days.
“Police are now asking anyone who was on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkways last Sunday afternoon from 4pm onwards to contact us and describe where you went,” they said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.