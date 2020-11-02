Police release photo of second man after attack at sell out Six60 concert

Police want to identify a man who was at February's six60 concert at Auckland's Western Springs Stadium. Photo / Police

Police have released a photo of a man they want to identify after two young people were seriously assaulted at a Six60 concert in Auckland earlier this year.

They have published two profiles of a concertgoer hoping someone will be able to identify the mystery man regarded as "a person of interest" in relation to the incident that took place at Western Springs Stadium on February 22.

It's the second man wanted in relation to the attack during the sell-out concert.

One man has already been arrested in Dargaville in April and charged with causing injury with intent to injure, and assault with intent to injure.

The concertgoer is regarded as a "person of interest". Photo / Police

A post on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page said they were confident someone would recognise the male, pictured front and side on.

Anyone able to identify him was asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200223/7751 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through private message on Facebook.