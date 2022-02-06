Michael Tautari, 24, is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking the public for sightings of "dangerous" prisoner Michael Tautari after the 24-year-old went on the run after a crash in Northland late yesterday.

Tautari was granted compassionate bail to attend a tangi in Kawakawa, but failed to return to Northland Region Corrections Facility yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said Tautari crashed into a fence along State Highway 1 in Oakleigh, south of Whangārei, about 7pm yesterday, before stealing another vehicle and heading north to the suburb of Raumanga.

He was last known to be in Raumanga but, because of ties to Auckland, police suspect he may have travelled south.

Tautari is about 165cm tall, of medium-to-small build and has a distinctive face tattoo.

A police spokesperson said he was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

"Police want to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to locate him.

"If you see him, please call 111 immediately."

A Corrections spokesperson encouraged anyone with relevant information to call police.